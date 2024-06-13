Why the Chinese language is gaining global appeal?

Xinhua) 14:21, June 13, 2024

A contestant performs calligraphy during a talent display in the 4th "Chinese Bridge" show for primary school students in Hamburg, Germany, June 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

As of May 2023, more than 180 countries have conducted Chinese-language teaching programs, and 81 countries have incorporated the language into their national education system.

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- The "Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competitions in a host of countries have witnessed participants from diverse linguistic backgrounds showcasing their mastery of the Chinese language with confidence and passion.

From 171 schools in the United Arab Emirates offering Chinese language courses to the integration of Chinese into college entrance examinations in countries like Hungary, Ireland, Britain and France, the Chinese language is gaining popularity the world over.

Official figures showed that as of May 2023, more than 180 countries have conducted Chinese-language teaching programs, and 81 countries have incorporated the language into their national education system.

The growing enthusiasm for Chinese worldwide underscores the global eagerness to embrace abundant development opportunities offered by China, to tap into its market and to enhance cooperation with the world's second-largest economy, which has emerged as the main trading partner of more than 140 countries and regions.

Gergely Salat, a senior researcher at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs, emphasizing China's role as a trustworthy partner providing increasing opportunities, expects more student enthusiasts for China and choose the Chinese language as their major.

Meanwhile, proficiency in Chinese opens up new career pathways for learners. In Russia, a rising demand for professionals proficient in Chinese has led to a surge in demand for Chinese language teachers. Demand for Chinese language teachers in Russia has nearly quadrupled in 2022, showed a recent report by Russia Today, citing data from Russia's leading job posting site Avito Rabota. Salaries have also risen considerably for such positions, said the report.

A contestant takes part in the "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition in Yangon, Myanmar, June 8, 2024. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

Moreover, the global enthusiasm for the Chinese language has highlighted the unique charm of the Chinese culture. Language serves as a window through which foreign learners can delve into the vibrant facets of Chinese civilization. Many foreign youths are keen to learn Chinese out of their admiration for Chinese culture.

At the "Chinese Bridge" competitions, Chinese traditional attire, calligraphy, drama, songs, and martial arts have captivated audiences. Meanwhile, Chinese films and TV series have garnered followers worldwide.

Chinese culture, characterized by openness and inclusiveness, embodies such values as harmony with nature, neighbourliness, and mutual respect. The fervor for the Chinese language reflects a resonance with those ideals.

In his speech, Josef Leberer, winner of the university group in Switzerland's "Chinese Bridge" competition, quoted Chinese idioms such as "the sea refuses no river" and "seek common ground while reserving differences" to explain his understanding of the competition's theme "One World, One Family."

Leberer said that in today's world replete with various challenges, he uses these Chinese idioms to illustrate how people should build bridges between different cultures when faced with differences.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)