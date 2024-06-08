Fiji high school students compete Chinese proficiency

June 08, 2024

SUVA, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The Fiji finals of the 17th "Chinese-Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for foreign high school students were held Saturday at the China Cultural Center in Fiji.

The competition, which focused on written test, video shows, speech and talent shows, was hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Fiji, Yat Sen School and the China Cultural Center in Fiji.

A total of eight Fijian students participated in the final contest, with diplomats, industry executives and students attending the half-day event.

Leilah Chung, a student from Yat Sen School, emerged as the overall winner of the competition themed "Fly High with Chinese."

"The wish of our class in 2024 is to have the opportunity to go to China. My teacher told me that seeing is believing, and you should experience it yourself," Chung said. She will represent Fiji at the global finals later this year in China.

Liu Ke, commercial counselor of the Chinese embassy in Fiji, said the influence of the "Chinese Bridge" contest in Fiji has been increasing, with the number of participants expanding, which is of great significance to promoting cultural exchanges and mutual learning between the two countries and enhancing their friendly cooperation.

Han Xiaoyan, director of the China Cultural Center in Fiji, said she's truly proud of the excellent performance of the students. "We are willing to provide more opportunities for primary and secondary schools in Fiji to experience and learn Chinese culture and art," Han said.

