"Chinese Bridge" language proficiency contest held in Israel

Xinhua) 13:12, June 03, 2024

JERUSALEM, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The 23rd "Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competition for Israeli university students concluded on Sunday in the country's economic center Tel Aviv.

The competition, featuring Chinese speeches, Chinese knowledge quizzes, and talent shows, drew together students from three Israeli universities.

In addition to delivering speeches themed "One World, One Family," the contestants expressed their proficiency in the Chinese language and interest in Chinese culture by demonstrating their talents in ancient Chinese poetry recitation, guitar playing of Chinese pop songs, and Chinese style of stand-up comedy.

Tali Kogan, a student from Tel Aviv University, won the contest and will represent Israeli university students to compete in the annual international Chinese language contest to be held in China.

"I believe everyone knows that language is a bridge to connect the world, and I hope that we can communicate better with Chinese people and understand each other," said Kogan in her speech.

"Though my connection with the Chinese began as a child, I have never been to China. If I have the opportunity to visit China and experience the enthusiasm and hospitality of the Chinese people there, I believe I will once again feel the warmth of the world as one family," she said.

Alon Shoval from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem took second place, winning an audience ticket to the finals of the annual international Chinese language contest scheduled in China.

Addressing the competition before the contest, Liu Song, deputy chief and minister counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Israel, said the theme of the contest, "One World, One Family," fully reflects the reality that humans live in a global village and the vision to build a community with a shared future.

"Someone said the Chinese language is a key to the future and I think it is also a key to the bright future of the relations between China and Israel," said the senior Chinese diplomat, voicing his hope that young Israelis could continue to learn Chinese and serve to promote mutual understanding between the two countries and their peoples.

The competition is hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Israel, the Confucius Institute at Tel Aviv University, and the China-Israel Culture and Art Foundation.

