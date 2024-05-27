Feature: Learning Chinese brings Aussie teens new telescope to explore world

Xinhua) 14:17, May 27, 2024

SYDNEY, May 27 (Xinhua) -- For many teenagers in culturally diverse Australia, mastering a new language other than English opens up an avenue to bond with friends of a different background in the same community, explore alternative ways of life, and view the whole wide world with a broader horizon.

The Australia Final of the 17th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students wrapped up here on Sunday, with the participation of 12 young contestants from all across the Oceanian country.

After taking a written test on basic knowledge in the opening round, the Australian teenagers walked onto the stage, delivering speeches that echoed the theme of "Fly High with Chinese."

In the final round, a spectrum of talent shows brought the competition to a climax, where the contenders dressed up in elaborate Chinese traditional clothing, such as Hanfu, Qipao and an entire set of Peking Opera costumes, to demonstrate their understanding of Chinese culture.

Among these skilled polyglots, some sang classical Chinese songs, like "Tian Mi Mi," while others were gifted musical instrument performers. They were not only adept at interpreting Chinese music with instruments such as the violin, flute and piccolo, but also excelled in playing the cucurbit flute, known as the Hulusi.

Moreover, the final round also featured performances of both traditional Chinese dance and modern hip-hop, and some contestants displayed their calligraphy abilities as well.

Hallie Richards from Methodist Ladies' College eventually emerged as the winner of this year's Australia Final.

With the support of her mother, Richards has been studying Chinese since the age of five. This year marks her second time competing in this Chinese proficiency event.

"That was crazy. After all this time I finally did it. I always thought maybe I could get first place but then what actually happened is always kind of surprise," the 15-year-old lively girl said post-match.

Richards told Xinhua that what gravitated her toward Chinese culture is not merely because she loves learning the language and keeps studying it for a long time.

"Once you can have a conversation with people in Chinese, you're more encouraged to like keep learning the language, because you can actually converse with people," she said, noting that the language helped her experience the rich culture and history of China.

Growing up in Australia, a melting pot of diverse cultures, Richards has numerous Chinese friends and often visits their homes, during which she can speak with their parents and familiarize herself with Chinese customs.

"Learning what their normal life just gives you a broader perspective on the world," said Richards, who aspired to become an ambassador in her future career path to boost communication between Australian and Chinese cultures.

During the event, China's acting Consul General in Sydney Wang Chunsheng pointed out that the Chinese language embodies the extensive and profound history and culture of China, with the number of people learning Chinese in Australia having surged to 190,000.

He hoped that more Australian friends would love learning Chinese, pay more visits to China, share their first-hand experiences of China-Australia exchanges, and help enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

"To understand a culture and the people, it is important to have cross-cultural understanding. This includes not only language, but also knowledge of culture, history, geography, and cultural performances," said the City of Sydney Deputy Mayor Robert Kok.

"I think all of you are the best ambassadors for Australia when you represent us in China," Kok added.

As per the Chinese consulate general in Sydney, the organizer of the Australia final, top performers are expected to travel to China for the global championship.

