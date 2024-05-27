Chinese language skills contest for high school students held in Hanoi

HANOI, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The final round of the northern and central section of the 17th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign High School Students concluded here on Sunday.

The event was held by Hanoi University and co-organized by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation under China's Ministry of Education and the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam.

The final round was divided into four parts, including a themed speech, a Chinese knowledge quiz, an impromptu speech and a talent show, held offline at the meeting hall of Hanoi University.

Nguyen Tuong Anh from Foreign Language Specialized School, Vietnam National University won in the final round, with 16 students from nine high schools contesting.

Nguyen Tuong Anh performed the Chinese sword dance Huamulan, hailed by the audience. "I have learned Chinese since I was young, I will go to China during this summer holiday to know more about Chinese culture," she told Xinhua.

Nguyen Thi Cuc Phuong, vice president of Hanoi University, said that Vietnam and China are friendly neighboring countries, share similar cultures and have profound friendships, which should be inherited by younger generations.

There are over 10,000 primary and middle school students, and 20,000 college students learning Chinese in Vietnam, according to Zheng Dawei, educational counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam.

