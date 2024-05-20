4th "Chinese Bridge" Competition held in Soa, Cameroon

Xinhua) 13:25, May 20, 2024

Winners of the Cameroon Finals of the 4th "Chinese Bridge" Competition for foreign primary school students cheer in Soa, Cameroon, May 18, 2024. The competition was held on Saturday in the Confucius Institute at University of Yaounde II in Soa, Cameroon, with 12 primary school students participated in the event. (Photo by Kepseu/Xinhua)

A contestant competes in the Cameroon Finals of the 4th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Show Competition for foreign primary school students in Soa, Cameroon, May 18, 2024. The competition was held on Saturday in the Confucius Institute at University of Yaounde II in Soa, Cameroon, with 12 primary school students participated in the event. (Photo by Kepseu/Xinhua)

