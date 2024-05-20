Chinese proficiency competition held in Lebanese capital Beirut

A contestant displays her talent at the 23rd "Chinese Bridge" competition held in Beirut, Lebanon, on May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

BEIRUT, May 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese proficiency competition was held in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Saturday, marking an annual event aimed at inspiring students to learn Chinese language and boosting the world's understanding of the Chinese culture.

The 23rd "Chinese Bridge" competition, jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy in Lebanon and the Confucius Institute at Lebanon's Saint Joseph University, featured the participation of 13 Lebanese students. Vivian Al-Ghazal, a 20-year-old student from Lebanese University, clinched the top prize.

Qian Minjian, the Chinese ambassador to Lebanon, lauded the competition as a cultural bridge fostering friendship, praising the participants' dedication to learning Chinese.

He highlighted the competition's role in showing the charm of Chinese language and culture and promoting cultural exchanges.

Liu Li, the Chinese director at the Confucius Institute, said the competition, which is a global event held annually, aimed to provide a platform for both Lebanese and people from the rest of the world to enrich their Chinese language learning experiences.

Qian Minjian, the Chinese ambassador to Lebanon, delivers a speech at the 23rd "Chinese Bridge" competition held in Beirut, Lebanon, on May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

