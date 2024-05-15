University of Nairobi hosts 23rd Chinese Proficiency Competition Kenya division finals

Xinhua) 10:50, May 15, 2024

NAIROBI, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The University of Nairobi on Tuesday hosted the finals of the 23rd Chinese Bridge -- Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students Kenya division.

The Kenya division finals of this year's Chinese Bridge competition covered speech, Q&A sessions and a talent show. Twenty finalists from various colleges attended the finals.

Co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, the Confucius Institutes at four leading Kenyan universities and sponsored by several Chinese firms, the contest showcased the local youth's proficiency in Mandarin as well as their grasp of Chinese culture, including Taiji, Wushu, dance and classical music.

Stephen Kiama, the University of Nairobi's vice-chancellor, said the Chinese language proficiency contest has gained traction globally, citing its role in fostering cultural and educational exchanges among civilizations.

On the theme of "One World, One Family," the Chinese Bridge competition also served as a platform for igniting passion for improving fluency in Mandarin among local youth, Kiama said.

Zhang Zhizhong, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, said that Kenyan youth studying Chinese language should leverage that opportunity to understand the essence of China's "Harmony Culture" and explore Chinese civilization.

Laurence Kamau, a 20-year-old Chinese language major at the University of Nairobi, was declared the overall winner of the Kenyan finals of the Chinese Bridge competition and will later represent the country at the global contest in China.

