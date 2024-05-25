Feature: Italian students show off Chinese language skills in competition

Xinhua) 13:00, May 25, 2024

A contestant shows her talent during the 23rd Chinese Bridge-Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students' Italy-San Marino competition in the city of Macerata, Italy, May 24, 2024. A Chinese language competition was held in Italy this week in the city of Macerata, with students from eight colleges across the country showcasing their written and oral skills over two days of activities. (Xinhua/Ren Yaoting)

MACERATA, Italy, May 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese language competition was held in Italy this week in the city of Macerata, with students from eight colleges across the country showcasing their written and oral skills over two days of activities.

The 23rd Chinese Bridge-Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students' Italy-San Marino competition gave students the opportunity to showcase their language skills in a written test and a live contest.

The on-site competition consisted of a speech, talent show, and question-and-answer session.

In the speech session with the theme of One World One Family, students expressed their views on Sino-Italian friendship and the commonwealth of the world.

"The world today is a global village," said Eduardo Accorroni from the University of Macerata, adding that the Global Community of Shared Future proposed by China is exactly what the world needs at the moment.

The quiz session focused on Chinese language knowledge, general knowledge of Chinese culture, and Chinese social topics. Contestants answered questions on the similarities and differences between Chinese and Italian cultures, their career plans, and their visions for learning Chinese.

"I'm so flattered to be today's winner," said Folco Ferraris, a student from the Ca' Foscari University of Venice, who beat 12 contestants to win the competition.

Ferraris will travel to China later this year to participate in the global finals of the competition. He told Xinhua that he is looking forward to the trip.

"I want to incorporate Chinese language learning into my life, and pursue a Chinese-language-related career in the future," he said.

The competition was sponsored by the Chinese Embassy in Italy, and hosted by the Confucius Institute at the University of Macerata.

John McCourt, president of the University of Macerata, said in his opening speech that the Chinese Bridge competition promotes cultural exchanges between the two countries, and broadens the horizons of young people.

A contestant shows his talent during the 23rd Chinese Bridge-Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students' Italy-San Marino competition in the city of Macerata, Italy, May 24, 2024. A Chinese language competition was held in Italy this week in the city of Macerata, with students from eight colleges across the country showcasing their written and oral skills over two days of activities. (Xinhua/Ren Yaoting)

Folco Ferraris shows his talent during the 23rd Chinese Bridge-Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students' Italy-San Marino competition in the city of Macerata, Italy, May 24, 2024. A Chinese language competition was held in Italy this week in the city of Macerata, with students from eight colleges across the country showcasing their written and oral skills over two days of activities. (Xinhua/Ren Yaoting)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)