Zambia holds Chinese language competition

Xinhua) 13:19, June 08, 2024

LUSAKA, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Zambia on Friday held the "Chinese Bridge" competition for foreign college and secondary school students, where participants showcased their proficiency in the Chinese language and culture.

Co-hosted by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation (CLEC) and the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, and organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Zambia, the event featured two categories: the 23rd "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for foreign college students, with seven university participants, and the 17th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for foreign secondary school students, with nine participants.

Students demonstrated their language skills and cultural understanding through a variety of performances, including answering questions from a panel of judges and performing dances or songs in Chinese.

The event was attended by officials from the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, led by Charge d'Affaires Wang Sheng, and officials from the University of Zambia, led by Vice Chancellor Mundia Muya, as well as representatives from the Confucius Institute, Chinese language teachers and students.

In his remarks, Wang emphasized the competition's role in fostering cultural exchange and mutual learning, saying that the event offers students an opportunity to showcase their language proficiency and personal talents.

He said that China has provided significant opportunities for young people in both countries, encouraging Zambian students to continue learning the Chinese language.

Wang expressed satisfaction with the growing interest in Chinese language studies in Zambia, with over 10,000 people having learned the language at the Confucius Institute.

Muya celebrated the timing of the competition, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Zambia and China and the 20th anniversary of the Confucius Institute's establishment, and commended the dedication of the teachers and encouraged students to view learning Chinese as a gateway to technological and economic progress.

Natasha Mfula, the university competition winner, expressed her excitement about winning and her motivation to continue studying Chinese, especially as she prepares for the finals in China. As a first-year student at the Confucius Institute of the University of Zambia, Mfula began her Chinese studies in 2019 while in high school.

Cecilia Mwewa, the secondary school category winner, also shared her happiness at winning. As a student at Crescent Crane Academy, she developed an interest in Chinese language and culture during her eight years in China, where her father worked at the Zambian embassy.

