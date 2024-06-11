Chinese language proficiency competition held in Iran's capital

Xinhua) 11:02, June 11, 2024

President of Allameh Tabataba'i University Abdollah Motamedi speaks at the final round of the "Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competition for Iranian college students held at Allameh Tabataba'i University in Tehran, Iran, June 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Shadati)

TEHRAN, June 10 (Xinhua) -- The final round of the "Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competition for Iranian college students was held in Iran's capital Tehran on Monday, with two students receiving the first and second prizes.

Sixteen college students from across Iran rivaled in the final race held at Allameh Tabataba'i University (ATU) in Tehran and participated in a speech contest, followed by a talent show with options from skits, singing, and drawing to tongue twisters.

The first prize went to Mahtab Montazeri Hedesh, a senior at the University of Tehran, and the second prize to Fatemeh Baratian, a sophomore at the University of Tehran. The competition was concluded in an awarding ceremony.

Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu, ATU's president Abdollah Motamedi, and some professors and students attended the event.

In his speech, Cong praised the participants of the competition for their language proficiency, talents and interest in Chinese.

He said the "Chinese Bridge" contest had developed from a language contest to a "well-known" event for cultural exchanges and has nurtured friendship between China and other countries, ascribing the contest's thriving to everybody's "enthusiastic support and active presence."

He welcomed language learners to explore China's "vast and deep history and culture" through the Chinese language.

Speaking to Xinhua on the sidelines of the ceremony, the second prize winner Baratian, said "we will work harder to learn the Chinese language and make our own contributions to the development of various areas of the Chinese and Iranian cultures."

Mahtab Montazeri Hedesh, the first-prize winner, performs nunchaku tactics during a talent show of the final round of the "Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competition for Iranian college students held at Allameh Tabataba'i University in Tehran, Iran, June 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu speaks at the final round of the "Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competition for Iranian college students held at Allameh Tabataba'i University in Tehran, Iran, June 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Fatemeh Baratian, the second-prize winner, performs in a speech contest of the final round of the "Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competition for Iranian college students held at Allameh Tabataba'i University in Tehran, Iran, June 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Shadati)

A competitor performs Chinese tea ceremony during a talent show of the final round of the "Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competition for Iranian college students held at Allameh Tabataba'i University in Tehran, Iran, June 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Shadati)

First-prize winner Mahtab Montazeri Hedesh (R) and second-prize winner Fatemeh Baratian pose for photos after the final round of the "Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competition for Iranian college students held at Allameh Tabataba'i University in Tehran, Iran, June 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Shadati)

