2024 New Zealand-China Products Expo strengthens bilateral trade

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 New Zealand-China Products Expo kicked off in Auckland on Friday with the participation of importers and exporters from both countries.

The three-day event, showcasing products from both China and New Zealand, aims to promote trade ties between the two countries.

New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay said in his video speech at the opening ceremony that China is one of New Zealand's most significant trading partners and New Zealand's largest export market.

"As trading partners, we continue to seek ways to enhance the business environment between our two countries by opening doors to exporters and reducing barriers to trade," said McClay.

Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong said with the joint efforts of China and New Zealand, economic and trade cooperation between the two countries has made significant progress, with both countries being important trade partners for each other.

The substantial trade ties between China and New Zealand have provided significant support for New Zealand's economic development, Wang said.

New Zealand Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Paul Goldsmith said that there was a growing potential to strengthen bilateral trade in the creative and culture industries.

The China Cultural Center in Auckland showcased over 200 Chinese cultural products in the cultural and creative section at the Expo.

Companies and organizations participating in the Expo come from diverse industry sectors, including manufacturing, household products, agriculture, food and beverage, green and new energy, tourism, logistics, media and creative industries.

This expo is co-hosted by the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce of China, the China International Chamber of Commerce, and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Guangdong Committee.

