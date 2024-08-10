Chinese books, paintings welcomed at New Zealand exhibitions

Xinhua) 13:34, August 10, 2024

AUCKLAND, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Book and painting lovers in New Zealand indulged themselves in over 2,000 books from China at a book exhibition in Waipa District on Saturday.

The book exhibition, which coincides with the Panda Meets Kiwi Youth International Art Exhibition, also included 235 paintings drawn by children from both countries. Both exhibitions were organized by China International Book Trading Corporation (CIBTC), New Zealand Culture and Arts Foundation and Prime Media Group of New Zealand.

Chen Shijie, Chinese consul-general in Auckland, noted reading is one of the most important ways that Chinese people realize equal dialogue, mutual learning and common development with other countries, including New Zealand.

"China's relations with the world changed dramatically. The world needs to understand China better, and China also needs to introduce itself to the world better. China's publishing industry has made remarkable achievements in its globalization, supporting China to expand its influence in major book fairs and increase the popularity of Chinese publishing enterprises," he added.

Yang Lufeng, vice president of CIBTC, said that CIBTC is a pioneer and main force in the promotion of Chinese culture going global, committing to building a bridge of cultural exchange and friendship between China and other countries, constantly leading Chinese publishing units to go global, and continuously building a platform for Chinese culture to go global. He hoped both exhibitions would further promote cultural exchanges and integration between China and New Zealand, allowing more and more New Zealand readers to understand a real China.

Deputy Mayor of Waipa District Council, Liz Stolwyk noted that this is the third time that Waipa people have met both exhibitions. They have become an important window for the local area to understand China, and an important link connecting local Chinese and other ethnic groups. "They bring two nations' people together in such an inspiring way."

Local citizen James visited the exhibitions together with his daughter. He said that New Zealanders are eager to learn about China, the country's largest trading partner. "Books and paintings are the best ways to know a country and its culture."

The books will be donated to local libraries and schools.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Sheng Chuyi)