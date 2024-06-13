China to include New Zealand in list of unilateral visa-free countries: Chinese premier

Xinhua) 14:33, June 13, 2024

WELLINGTON, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Thursday that China will include New Zealand in the list of unilateral visa-free countries and hopes that New Zealand will provide more convenience for Chinese citizens to visit New Zealand.

Li made the remarks during talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

