Home>>
Chinese premier says China, New Zealand share strong readiness to enhance win-win cooperation
(Xinhua) 13:33, June 13, 2024
WELLINGTON, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Thursday that while the current international situation is undergoing complex changes, both China and New Zealand attach great importance to developing their relations and share a strong readiness to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.
Li made the remarks in his meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.