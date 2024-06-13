Chinese premier says China, New Zealand share strong readiness to enhance win-win cooperation

Xinhua) 13:33, June 13, 2024

WELLINGTON, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Thursday that while the current international situation is undergoing complex changes, both China and New Zealand attach great importance to developing their relations and share a strong readiness to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.

Li made the remarks in his meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)