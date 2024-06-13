Chinese premier says China, New Zealand always respect each other, focus on cooperation

Xinhua) 13:32, June 13, 2024

WELLINGTON, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Thursday that China and New Zealand have always adhered to mutual respect and mutual accommodation, focused on cooperation, and promoted common development despite changes in the international situation over the past 10 years.

These have facilitated great progress in bilateral relations, and cooperation between the two countries has also set many records, which has brought benefits to the two peoples and made positive contribution to regional peace, prosperity and stability, Li said in his meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)