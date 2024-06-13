We Are China

China, New Zealand agree to initiate negotiations on service trade negative lists

Xinhua) 14:35, June 13, 2024

WELLINGTON, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China and New Zealand on Thursday agreed to initiate negotiations on service trade negative lists.

The decision was made during a meeting between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

