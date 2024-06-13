China hopes New Zealand to support Hong Kong in joining RCEP -- Premier Li

Xinhua) 14:34, June 13, 2024

WELLINGTON, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Thursday the Chinese side hopes that New Zealand can support Hong Kong in joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Li made the remarks when jointly meeting the press with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon following their talks.

