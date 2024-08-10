Chinese, New Zealand publishers discuss strengthening cooperation
New Zealand Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage Paul Goldsmith (R) speaks during a seminar on China Books Overseas Distribution and Copyright Cooperation in Auckland, New Zealand, Aug. 9, 2024. (Photo by Sun Xueliang/Xinhua)
AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- A seminar on China Books Overseas Distribution and Copyright Cooperation was held on Friday in Auckland, New Zealand.
The seminar, organized by the China International Book Trading Corporation (CIBTC) and Prime Media Group of New Zealand, aimed to deepen cooperation and exchanges between China and New Zealand in the publishing industry, said organizers.
Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage Paul Goldsmith said New Zealand values its friendship with China, and is looking forward to deepening relations between the two countries.
A seminar on China Books Overseas Distribution and Copyright Cooperation is held in Auckland, New Zealand, Aug. 9, 2024. (Photo by Sun Xueliang/Xinhua)
New Zealand is well known for creative industries. The connections between our two countries have enormously potential opportunities in trade and books and many other creative industries, he said.
Chen Shijie, Chinese consul-general in Auckland, said that China's publishing industry has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, adding "The growing trends of online literature and digital publishing have injected strong impetus into the development of China's publishing industry. Publications introducing China have been widely attracting overseas readers, promoting overseas copyright cooperation and cultural exchanges."
"The publishing industry cooperation between China and New Zealand enjoys a sound momentum. The two countries have established cooperation mechanism in exhibition, digital library cooperation, protection of ancient books and resource sharing," he said.
At the seminar, representatives from Chinese and New Zealand publishing industries discussed ways to explore cooperation opportunities.
