Chinese vice premier meets with former New Zealand PM

Xinhua) 11:16, July 26, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with John Key, former prime minister of New Zealand, in Beijing, capital of China, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with John Key, former prime minister of New Zealand, in Beijing on Thursday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, briefed Key on the 20th CPC Central Committee's third plenary session and China's economic situation.

He said that China and New Zealand should work together to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, use the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their comprehensive strategic partnership as an opportunity to deepen cooperation on trade and investment, and build an upgraded version of that partnership.

China hopes that Key will continue contributing to the China-New Zealand friendship and bilateral cooperation, He added.

Key said that cooperation between New Zealand and China has broad prospects, and noted his willingness to continue playing a positive role in the promotion of bilateral economic and trade exchanges.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)