Premier Li says China's economic upgrade to bring new opportunities for global development

Xinhua) 14:29, June 14, 2024

WELLINGTON, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Friday that the upgrading of China's economic structure will bring new opportunities for global development.

Li, who is on an official visit to New Zealand, made the remarks when meeting with representatives from industrial and commercial circles of the country.

China is pursuing modernization through high-quality development and various upgrades will bring new opportunities for global development, he noted.

Firstly, he said, consumption upgrading will unleash new market demands, and there will be an increasing need for high-quality goods such as dairy and health products as well as beef and lamb from New Zealand.

Secondly, he noted, industrial upgrading will open up new areas of cooperation, and more business opportunities will emerge in new energy, information technology, biomedicine and other emerging industries.

Thirdly, he added, trade upgrading will create new space for growth, and the potential of cooperation in service trade and cross-border e-commerce will be released at a faster pace.

The Chinese premier hopes New Zealand entrepreneurs will make the most of the momentum, seize the opportunities and make greater results.

China will always be open to enterprises from New Zealand and other countries, Li said.

He promised that Beijing would further expand market access, create a market-oriented and internationalized business environment that is first-class and based on the rule of law, and provide more support and facilitation for foreign-funded enterprises to invest and operate in China.

Li also expressed his hope that more New Zealand entrepreneurs will become "Rewi Alley" in economic and trade exchanges between China and New Zealand in the new era, and play a greater role in enhancing mutual understanding between the two sides, so as to better contribute to the sound development of bilateral ties and bring more benefits for the people of the two countries.

Rewi Alley was a dedicated New Zealander who spent six decades living and working in China until his passing in Beijing in 1987.

