Premier Li calls for upgrading China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership

Xinhua) 15:57, June 14, 2024

AUCKLAND, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Friday that China is willing to work with New Zealand to uphold common values, further carry forward traditional friendship and make efforts to upgrade the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership.

Li made the remarks when addressing a welcome banquet held by various social communities of New Zealand.

