Seminar on deepening China-New Zealand friendship held in Auckland

Xinhua) 09:27, December 02, 2024

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- A seminar on expanding practical cooperation and deepening China-New Zealand friendship has brought together key figures from both nations to discuss the mutual aspirations for the bilateral relationship between China and New Zealand.

The seminar, held here on Friday, was organized by the Auckland Branch of the New Zealand China Friendship Society (NZCFS). It featured speeches from prominent leaders and panel sessions on bilateral economic and people-to-people exchanges, highlighting the importance of mutual understanding and cooperation.

Mike Dawson, president of the NZCFS Auckland Branch, emphasized the society's primary objective -- to foster friendship, understanding and goodwill between the peoples of China and New Zealand by encouraging visits and facilitating exchanges of ideas, information, culture, and trade between both countries.

Chen Shijie, Chinese consul-general in Auckland, highlighted the historic progress and unprecedented cooperation achieved especially in the past decade.

"Standing at a new historical starting point, China and New Zealand are facing unprecedented opportunities and unlimited potential for future cooperation. I believe that as long as both sides master the overall situation and take a long-term view, enhance mutual trust, focus on cooperation, and steer clear of disruptions, China-New Zealand friendly cooperation will continue to bear new fruits," said Chen.

Wayne Brown, mayor of Auckland, shared his experiences from a recent official visit to China, where he was impressed by the country's rapid progress and technological advancements, mentioning the advanced robotics and electric cars seen in Chinese factories.

Alistair Crozier, executive director of the New Zealand China Council, read a statement from the council's chair John McKinnon, who highlighted New Zealand and China's multidimensional relationship that benefits both sides in unique ways.

Sun Zhiyang, mayor of Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, delivered a video message to note the fruitful cooperation between Guangzhou and Auckland in various fields, including trade, technology, education, and culture.

The seminar also featured panel discussions on enhancing economic and trade cooperation and expanding cultural exchanges.

