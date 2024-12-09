New Zealand former PMs say ties with China very important

Former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key speaks at the "Vision 2025" business event held by the China Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand, in Auckland, New Zealand, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Former New Zealand prime ministers John Key and Chris Hipkins have said that a sound New Zealand-China relationship is very important to their country.

At the "Vision 2025" business event held by the China Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand on Friday, Key said China remains New Zealand's largest trading partner and a major source of tourists, students, and investment. Relationship with China is crucial for New Zealand's economic future, said the former prime minister.

Hipkins, who is also the current opposition leader, echoed Key's statement on the importance of the bilateral relationship.

"I think New Zealanders increasingly do understand that the relationship between New Zealand and China is the cornerstone of New Zealand's economic and social prosperity. It's a relationship of mutual respect and shared economic benefits," said Hipkins.

Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong introduced China's latest adjustment of its visa-free policy for New Zealand, and urged the two sides to strengthen communication and cooperation in various sectors.

New Zealand Minister for Trade and Agriculture Todd McClay had just returned from leading a New Zealand trade mission at last month's China International Import Export, a significant platform for New Zealand exporters to showcase their products and services in China.

The New Zealand government has set an ambitious goal of doubling its export value in 10 years, in delivering which China is a critical element, said the minister.

New Zealand Minister for Trade and Agriculture Todd McClay speaks at the "Vision 2025" business event held by the China Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand, in Auckland, New Zealand, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks at the "Vision 2025" business event held by the China Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand, in Auckland, New Zealand, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong speaks at the "Vision 2025" business event held by the China Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand, in Auckland, New Zealand, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

