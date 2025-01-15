Home>>
Shanghai economy size surpasses 5 trillion yuan in 2024
(Xinhua) 13:23, January 15, 2025
SHANGHAI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai's economy size exceeded 5 trillion yuan (about 695.6 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024, the city's mayor Gong Zheng said Wednesday.
