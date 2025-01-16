Legoland Shanghai Resort to open in 2025

Xinhua) 08:38, January 16, 2025

A visitor poses for photos at the booth of LEGO Group, a full-time attender of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), during the 7th CIIE in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2024. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Legoland Shanghai Resort is scheduled to open in 2025, according to a government work report delivered at the annual session of the Shanghai Municipal People's Congress on Wednesday.

The resort is expected to open officially this summer. Ahead of formal operations, there will be a trial period during which it will welcome 2,000 to 5,000 tourists per day, said Wang Minmin, head of the culture and tourism bureau of the municipality's Jinshan District.

The opening of the resort is expected to drive local development and transformation, said Chen Jie, general manager of the Legoland Shanghai Resort.

The resort will cover an area of 318,000 square meters.

