Shanghai, Athens forge partnership with twinning agreement

January 24, 2025

ATHENS, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Athens and Shanghai formalized their partnership on Thursday by signing a twinning agreement to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors.

The agreement was signed in Athens by Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng and Athens Mayor Haris Doukas.

According to a press release from the City of Athens, the partnership focuses on collaboration in tourism, culture, sports, entrepreneurship, innovation, education, and climate action.

"We are thrilled to formalize the twinning of Athens and Shanghai, two major cities with rich histories and strategic importance," Doukas said during the signing ceremony at Athens City Hall. "This partnership goes beyond tourism -- it's about connecting our people and working together to build more resilient, sustainable, and innovative cities."

Zheng highlighted the potential of the partnership, saying the agreement opens "a new chapter for Athens and Shanghai." "By deepening exchanges and fostering cooperation, we aim to achieve greater mutual benefit and prosperity for our two peoples," he said.

Since April last year, a direct flight route linking Athens and Shanghai has facilitated greater interaction between the two cities, bolstering the collaboration between the two cities.

According to the City of Athens, the new agreement builds on a longstanding history of collaboration between the two municipalities, which have signed several memoranda of understanding since 2009.

