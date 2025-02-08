Shanghai to host 2025 Global Developer Conference

Xinhua) 13:46, February 08, 2025

SHANGHAI, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Global Developer Conference, scheduled from Feb. 21 to 23 in Shanghai, is expected to bring together approximately 100 developer communities from around the world, the organizer Shanghai AI Industry Association (SAIA) said Friday.

The conference will focus on cutting-edge technologies, including large models, computing power and software platforms. Participating developer communities will represent diverse fields such as hardware development, cloud computing, big data, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, blockchain and the metaverse.

Leading global communities such as Hugging Face, the Microsoft Developer Community, Alibaba's ModelScope Community, and the Huawei Community will host a variety of engaging activities throughout the event.

The DeepSeek team, which has created a significant buzz recently, will also take part in the conference, according to SAIA.

The conference will offer interactive experiences and workshops, giving developers the chance to engage with industry experts and exchange ideas.

To keep pace with rapid technological advancements, the conference will transition from an annual to a biannual event starting this year, with the next session scheduled for autumn, according to Zhong Junhao, secretary general of SAIA.

