Tesla's Megapack battery plant starts production in Shanghai

Ecns.cn) 15:26, February 12, 2025

A production launch ceremony of U.S. carmaker Tesla's Megafactory is held in Shanghai's Lin-gang Special Area, Feb. 11, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

U.S. carmaker Tesla's new Mega factory in Shanghai, dedicated to manufacturing its energy-storage batteries, known as Megapacks, launched production on Tuesday, marking a significant expansion of the company's presence in China.

The plant can reach an initial annual production capacity of 10,000 units, or roughly 40 gigawatt-hours of energy storage, which can meet the electricity consumption of about 13,000 households for a year.

