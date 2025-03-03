33rd East China Fair kicks off in Shanghai
People communicate at a booth for household products during the 33rd East China Fair in Shanghai, east China, March 1, 2025. The 33rd East China Fair kicked off here on Saturday, featuring more than 5,100 booths in six themed sections of garments, textiles, household products, gifts, cross-border e-commerce, and overseas business. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
An overseas purchaser (1st L) learns about textile products at a booth during the 33rd East China Fair in Shanghai, east China, March 1, 2025. The 33rd East China Fair kicked off here on Saturday, featuring more than 5,100 booths in six themed sections of garments, textiles, household products, gifts, cross-border e-commerce, and overseas business. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
An exhibitor (R) talks with an overseas purchaser via a mobile phone translation app during the 33rd East China Fair in Shanghai, east China, March 1, 2025. The 33rd East China Fair kicked off here on Saturday, featuring more than 5,100 booths in six themed sections of garments, textiles, household products, gifts, cross-border e-commerce, and overseas business. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
An exhibitor (R) introduces his products to an overseas purchaser during the 33rd East China Fair in Shanghai, east China, March 1, 2025. The 33rd East China Fair kicked off here on Saturday, featuring more than 5,100 booths in six themed sections of garments, textiles, household products, gifts, cross-border e-commerce, and overseas business. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
