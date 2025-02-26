World's most powerful methanol dual-fuel marine engine launched in Shanghai

China unveils the world's most powerful self-developed methanol dual-fuel marine engine in Shanghai on Tuesday. (Photo/CMG)

China unveiled the world's most powerful self-developed methanol dual-fuel marine engine in Shanghai on Tuesday, signaling a significant step in the maritime industry's shift towards green and low-carbon technologies, according to a report by China Group Media (CMG).

Developed by China State Shipbuilding Co (CSSC), the engine features fully independent intellectual property by using industrial methanol as fuel. It weighs 1,953 tons with a maximum designed power of 64,500 kW, according to CMG.

Equipped with an advanced digital intelligent control system, the engine achieves a methanol substitution rate exceeding 95 percent for traditional diesel and reduces carbon dioxide emissions by more than 7.5 percent, making it a crucial innovation for green shipping with vast market potential, according to the report.

Dong Jingjin, a methanol engine project manager at CSSC Power, highlighted the engine's environmental impact as quoted by CMG, "If this engine operates 300 days annually, its carbon savings are equivalent to the annual emissions of 72,000 fuel-powered passenger vehicles. It has already been successfully deployed in container ships and bulk carriers."

Dong added that demand for methanol-powered engines remains strong. "Over the next two to three years, we plan to introduce a range of methanol engines, with plans to extend their use to chemical tankers and specialized vessels, delivering more sustainable and efficient power solutions," Dong said.

The engine will soon be installed on a 16,000-TEU container ship, marking its first operational deployment, CMG said.

"China's shipbuilding technology has long been recognized as one of the best globally. The launch of the world's most powerful methanol-dual fuel marine engine indicates that we're not just focusing on quantity but also prioritizing quality and environmental sustainability. This shift reflects an upgraded development strategy for the industry," Lin Boqiang, director of the China Center for Energy Economics Research at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

However, many practical challenges must be addressed, including production costs and large-scale adoption feasibility, Lin added.

China's marine economy grew 5.9 percent in 2024, surpassing 10.54 trillion yuan ($1.48 trillion) for the first time and contributing 0.4 percentage points to national GDP growth. Marine manufacturing added 3.18 trillion yuan, over 30 percent of total marine output. Marine engineering equipment manufacturing, leading globally for seven years, saw a 9.1 percent rise, with added value surpassing 103.2 billion yuan, according to the data released by Ministry of Natural Resources on Monday.

