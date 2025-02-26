Shanghai deepens cooperation with WIPO, achieves progress in international IP collaboration

Xinhua) 09:50, February 26, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai has maintained close cooperation with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), achieving significant outcomes in international collaboration, Rui Wenbiao, head of the Shanghai Intellectual Property Administration, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

In recent years, the administration has signed three rounds of cooperation agreements with the WIPO, facilitating the implementation of a series of important cooperative projects and outcomes in Shanghai, and witnessing remarkable results, according to Rui.

The Shanghai International IP Forum, now in its 21st iteration, has become one of China's most influential international intellectual property (IP) events.

With the joint participation and support of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and the WIPO, the forum has consistently elevated the caliber of its speakers, enhanced the professionalism of its content, and expanded its audience reach, Rui said.

Last year, the WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Shanghai Service issued its first arbitration ruling on a foreign-business-related IP case, achieving full arbitration and mediation services coverage.

As the first foreign arbitration institution that China's Ministry of Justice has approved to handle foreign-business-related IP disputes within the country, the center has resolved over 140 cases to date, Rui noted.

The Shanghai International College of Intellectual Property, supported by the local government and the WIPO, has made strides in IP talent development. It has trained more than 340 students from 52 countries, with six graduates now working at WIPO headquarters. Additionally, it has hosted the WIPO summer school and distance-learning IP programs in Shanghai multiple times.

Shanghai has been accelerating its efforts to become a global IP protection hub. In 2024, the city achieved significant progress in IP development, with its number of high-value invention patents per 10,000 residents reaching 57.9, a year-on-year surge of 15.3 percent.

The city also recorded 10.3 percent growth in international patent applications, which totaled 6,822 filings last year. And its number of valid registered trademarks increased 6.7 percent year on year to reach 2.79 million.

The WIPO's 2024 Global Innovation Index ranked the Shanghai-Suzhou science and technology cluster fifth among the world's top 100 sci-tech clusters.

"We will deepen our multi-domain cooperation with the WIPO, continue building a platform for international exchange, expand the functions of our international cooperation framework, and accelerate the cultivation of global talent," Rui said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)