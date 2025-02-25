Shanghai rolls out three-year plan to promote tourism

Xinhua) 08:34, February 25, 2025

A clerk processes a payment with a shopper's Shanghai Pass multipurpose prepaid travel card at the gift shop of Shanghai Museum in east China's Shanghai Municipality on May 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)

SHANGHAI, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- East China's Shanghai Municipality has introduced a three-year action plan starting in 2025 to promote the high-quality development of the city's tourism industry.

The action plan has six aspects covering 21 key tasks, all aimed at establishing Shanghai as China's primary entry point for inbound tourism and a world-renowned tourist city.

The plan highlights the development of world-class theme parks, an international cruise tourism resort, and an eco-tourism hub, along with the deepening integration of culture and tourism.

Technology and investment will play an even bigger role in the development of tourism-related consumption scenarios, according to the action plan.

Official data showed that the number of annual tourists to Shanghai has surpassed 300 million in recent years.

During the 2025 Chinese New Year holiday, Shanghai welcomed 17.78 million visitors, a year-on-year increase of 6.08 percent.

