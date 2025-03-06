Shanghai: A City of Openness

People's Daily Online) 09:48, March 06, 2025

Shanghai, standing at the forefront of reform and opening-up, is the benchmark of China's high-quality development and a global metropolis connecting the world. Since its inception, the city has embraced a spirit of openness and strived for prosperity.

Openness is not just an attitude of Shanghai, it is more a spirit and a force of the city.

The Information Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, in collaboration with People's Daily Online Shanghai, launched a promotional short video titled "Shanghai: A City of Openness," showcasing Shanghai's journey of reform and opening-up through a micro-documentary format.

Documentary photographer Lu Jie has captured the rapid transformation of Shanghai through his lens, witnessing the legendary journey of Shanghai's opening up.

Photo shows a view of the Bund in Shanghai in 2000.

Lujiazui in Shanghai in 1987.

In 1990, development and opening up began in Pudong, with Lujiazui becoming a symbol of China's reform and opening-up, endowing the city of the future with unlimited opportunities.

The China Pavilion under construction at the World Expo site in 2008.

Qiantan in Shanghai at present.

In 2010, the World Expo was held at Qiantan, turning Shanghai into a grand stage for cultural exchange among countries across the world.

A European exhibitor who has participated in the CIIE for seven consecutive years.

In 2018, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) extended an invitation to global exhibitors, inviting them to tap into the Chinese market, sharing prosperity and shaping the future together.

The North Bund International Passenger Terminal in Shanghai in 1995.

North Bund in Shanghai at present.

Today, the North Bund serves as a global reception room, gathering talents and dreams from around the world, amplifying Shanghai's voice and strength.

East Bund in Shanghai in 1990s.

The "industrial rust belt" in the city has now been transformed into a "vibrant lifestyle belt." Shanghai continues to renew itself, bringing vivid and dynamic improvements to everyday life.

Hand in hand with the world, Shanghai, a city of openness, is moving towards a brighter future with an even more inclusive attitude.

