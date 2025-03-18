TCT Asia 2025 kicks off in Shanghai
A 3D-printed component of a fuel storage tank for carrier rocket is exhibited at TCT Asia 2025 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, March 17, 2025. TCT Asia 2025, a three-day event featuring industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing, kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)
A 3D-printed exhibit is seen at TCT Asia 2025 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, March 17, 2025. TCT Asia 2025, a three-day event featuring industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing, kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)
A 3D-printed Nezha figurine is displayed at TCT Asia 2025 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, March 17, 2025. TCT Asia 2025, a three-day event featuring industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing, kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)
