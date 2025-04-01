Various events held in Wuzhishan to celebrate Sanyuesan Festival
Tourists enjoy a feast during a Sanyuesan celebration in Wuzhishan City of south China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2025. Local people held various events in Wuzhishan to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival which falls on the third day of the third lunar month. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
People dance during a Sanyuesan celebration in Wuzhishan City of south China's Hainan Province, March 31, 2025. Local people held various events in Wuzhishan to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival which falls on the third day of the third lunar month. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
People dance during a Sanyuesan celebration in Wuzhishan City of south China's Hainan Province, March 31, 2025. Local people held various events in Wuzhishan to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival which falls on the third day of the third lunar month. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
People perform the bamboo dance during a Sanyuesan celebration in Wuzhishan City of south China's Hainan Province, March 31, 2025. Local people held various events in Wuzhishan to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival which falls on the third day of the third lunar month. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
People watch a local fashion show during a Sanyuesan celebration in Wuzhishan City of south China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2025. Local people held various events in Wuzhishan to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival which falls on the third day of the third lunar month. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
An inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage demonstrates the traditional weaving skills of Li ethnic group during a Sanyuesan celebration in Wuzhishan City of south China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2025. Local people held various events in Wuzhishan to celebrate the Sanyuesan Festival which falls on the third day of the third lunar month. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
