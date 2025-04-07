In pics: Picturesque scenery of peach blossoms in Nyingchi, SW China's Xizang

People's Daily Online) 09:43, April 07, 2025

Photo shows a picturesque view of peach blossoms and snow-capped mountains in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

In the springtime, peach blossoms bloom across the mountains and valleys in the city of Nyingchi in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The vibrant pink and purple hues paint a breathtaking landscape, attracting flocks of tourists from near and far.

Photos by People's Daily reporter Xu Yuyao and People's Daily Online reporter Wu Yuren.

