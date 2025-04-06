Xizang recognizes 5th group of intangible cultural heritage inheritors
LHASA, April 4 (Xinhua) -- Culture and tourism authorities in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region have recognized a new group of 101 regional-level intangible cultural heritage (ICH) inheritors, bringing the total number of inheritors in Xizang to 1,790.
Xizang's fifth group of regional-level ICH inheritors includes individuals selected from various fields, such as folk literature, Tibetan opera, traditional handicrafts, traditional sports and acrobatics.
"The recognition of the fifth group of inheritors strengthens and improves the region's inheritor system, injecting fresh vitality into the preservation and dissemination of intangible cultural heritage," said Num, an official of the regional culture and tourism department's ICH division.
Official data shows that Xizang has established a four-tier ICH directory system, covering national, regional, municipal and county levels, and encompassing 2,760 representative projects. These include 106 national-level ICH projects and 117 national-level ICH inheritors, as well as 620 regional-level ICH projects and 623 regional-level inheritors.
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Breathtaking glaciers in SW China's Xizang
- SW China's Xizang marks spring plowing with traditional ceremonies
- Ancient barley wine tradition brews economic success in Shannan, SW China's Xizang
- Pic story: liberated serfs embrace new life in China's Xizang
- Blooming flowers greet spring in Lhasa
- Ministry slams US' gross interference in affairs of Xizang autonomous region
- Pic story of former serf Phurjung in Xizang
- Clean energy warms high-altitude homes in Xizang
- Spring scenery of Basom Tso Lake in Xizang
- Pic story: former serf embraces new life in China's Xizang
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.