Ministry slams US' gross interference in affairs of Xizang autonomous region

10:52, April 02, 2025 By Zhang Yunbi ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun. (Photo/fmprc.gov.cn)

China urged the United States on Tuesday to stop interfering in its internal affairs under the pretext of Xizang-related issues, saying that it will take necessary measures to "resolutely and reciprocally counter the US' wrongful acts".

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement on the State Department's website on Monday announcing visa restrictions on some Chinese officials over access to Southwest China's Xizang autonomous region.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun responded on Tuesday that the US move is gross interference in affairs concerning Xizang, which are China's internal affairs, and the move is a serious violation of international law and the basic norms governing international relations.

"China strongly deplores and firmly rejects this," he said at a regular news conference in Beijing.

Guo emphasized that Xizang is open and no regulations have been made to restrict foreigners from entering the region.

He cited the fact that Xizang receives a large number of foreign tourists and people from all walks of life every year, and the region received a total of 320,000 foreign tourists in 2024.

Considering Xizang's special geographic and climatic conditions and other factors, the Chinese government has taken some regulatory and protective measures in accordance with laws and regulations regarding foreigners entering the region, the spokesman said, adding that this is completely necessary.

China welcomes foreigners to visit, travel and do business in Xizang, but they "must abide by China's laws and relevant regulations", Guo said.

"We oppose the groundless slander of the status quo of human rights, religion, and cultural development in Xizang, and oppose the interference and sabotage practices of foreign officials in the name of performing their duties in the region," he said.

"China urges the US to strictly honor its commitments on issues related to Xizang, stop abetting and supporting 'Tibet independence' forces, and stop interfering in China's internal affairs under the pretext of issues related to Xizang," Guo said.

"China will take necessary measures to firmly and reciprocally counter the wrongful acts of the US," he added.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)