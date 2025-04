We Are China

Spring scenery of Basom Tso Lake in Xizang

Ecns.cn) 14:29, April 01, 2025

Spring scenery of Basom Tso Lake in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 30, 2025. (China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

Boasting snow-capped mountains, lakes, forests, waterfalls and pastures, the Scenic Area of Basom Tso Lake the first national 5A-level natural scenic spot in Xizang.

Spring scenery of Basom Tso Lake in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 30, 2025. (China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

Spring scenery of Basom Tso Lake in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 30, 2025. (China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

Spring scenery of Basom Tso Lake in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 30, 2025. (China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

Spring scenery of Basom Tso Lake in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 30, 2025. (China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

Spring scenery of Basom Tso Lake in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 30, 2025. (China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

Spring scenery of Basom Tso Lake in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 30, 2025. (China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

Spring scenery of Basom Tso Lake in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 30, 2025. (China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)