China to take countermeasures following U.S. visa restrictions on Chinese officials

Xinhua) 09:29, April 02, 2025

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday said that it will take reciprocal countermeasures in response to announcement by the United States of visa restrictions on Chinese officials over access to southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

What the United States has done constitutes gross interference in Xizang affairs, which fall under China's internal affairs, and is a serious violation of international law and the basic norms governing international relations, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular news briefing.

"China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to this," Guo said.

He noted that Xizang is open to all, and there has been no restrictions on the entry of foreigners, adding that the region receives a large number of foreign travelers and people from various sectors every year, with 320,000 foreigner tourists entering in 2024 alone.

Considering the region's special geographic and climate conditions, it is entirely necessary that the government takes certain lawful measures to manage and protect visiting foreign nationals, Guo said.

He said that China welcomes foreigners to Xizang for visiting, tourism and business purposes, but they must abide by Chinese laws and relevant regulations.

"We oppose the groundless slander of the status quo of human rights, religion and cultural development in Xizang, and oppose the interference and sabotage practices of foreign officials in the name of performing their duties in the region," he said.

China urges the U.S. side to honor its commitments on Xizang-related issues, stop conniving or supporting "Xizang independence" forces, and stop using Xizang-related issues to interfere in China's internal affairs, the spokesperson said.

