China, EU need to strengthen trade ties despite US unilateral moves: former Spain official

The Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference is being held from March 25 to 28, 2025, in South China's Hainan Province. (Yin Yeping/GT)

China and the EU have the opportunity to strengthen their relationship based on open markets, a more balanced trade framework, and a commitment to avoiding the weaponization of trade and investment while adhering to the rules, Arancha González, dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po and former foreign minister of Spain, told the Global Times during the ongoing Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025, held in Boao, South China's Hainan Province.

The remarks came as the new US administration is making protectionist moves with new tariffs on countries worldwide, with the latest move being its decision to impose 25 percent tariffs on all cars shipped into the US, raising tensions in global trade.

While the global trade situation is complicated amid US protectionist moves, González extended her expectations for China and Europe to work even more closely together.

"China and the EU need a functional trade relationship, which currently requires improvement," given the fact that both sides have much in common: both want to keep markets open, both value a rules-based international system, and both are concerned with climate change, stability, and international cooperation, González said.

Regarding the trade dispute between China and the EU on electric vehicle tariffs, she said there are trade disputes, but "they are normal when you have a big trade relationship with each other."

Arancha González, dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po and former foreign minister of Spain (Yin Yeping/GT)

This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the EU. According to Chinese statistics, China-EU trade in 2024 reached $785.8 billion, with bilateral investment stock totaling $260 billion. China and the EU are major trade and investment partners, having developed a strong economic symbiotic relationship, according to the official website of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Looking at the world, there are three major poles or engines of trade and growth: the US, Europe, and China… Over the past decades, China has grown into a key player and a major market for international trade. This is why there is a significant trading bloc in the region, encompassing China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand," González said.

Commenting on the unilateral US trade policy, González said that "the US has largely benefited from globalization, but it does not like to bear the costs of an open market... If the US becomes more isolated, the likely result is that countries will trade more among themselves and less with the US."

In a further note, the former Spanish official said that the US is questioning the open market, international trade, and the value of the World Trade Organization (WTO), but "we still see huge benefits from open markets and being part of the WTO."

The former Spanish official called on those who oppose US unilateralism to "keep their markets open and abide by the rules." If they do, they will succeed, as there is strong global demand for open trade, said González.

