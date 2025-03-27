Chinese vice premier holds video talks with U.S. trade representative

Xinhua) 10:37, March 27, 2025

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- He Lifeng, Chinese vice premier and Chinese lead for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs on Wednesday held video talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at the request of the U.S. side.

The two sides exchanged candid, in-depth views on important bilateral economic and trade issues, following up on the consensus reached during a phone call between their two heads of state on Jan. 17, 2025.

He expressed grave concern over the United States' additional tariffs on Chinese goods over the issue of fentanyl, the Section 301 investigation and the proposed "reciprocal" tariffs.

He said China hopes the U.S. side will soon return to resolving shared concerns through equal consultation.

Greer said candid talks are important as they can boost mutual understanding and help resolve emerging issues.

Both sides expressed belief that maintaining a stable bilateral economic and trade relationship serves the interests of both countries, and agreed to continue communication on issues of concern.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)