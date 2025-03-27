China urges U.S. not to project its hegemonic logic onto China

Xinhua) 08:12, March 27, 2025

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States not to project its hegemonic logic onto China or view China-U.S. relations through an outdated Cold War mentality, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said in Beijing on Wednesday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a media query on a U.S. report that claimed China was the United States' top military and cyber threat.

The U.S. side issues these irresponsible and biased reports year after year, spreading the "China threat" narrative and stoking competition between major countries, merely as an excuse to contain and suppress China, and to maintain its own hegemony, the spokesperson said.

"China's development is based on a clear logic of history and a strong internal driving force. Our goals, pursued in an open and honest manner, are simply to allow the Chinese people to live better lives and to make greater contributions to the world. We have no intention of surpassing or replacing any country," Guo noted.

He said that the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair, adding that the Chinese side remains steadfast in its determination to oppose "Taiwan independence" and safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and that no one should underestimate or misjudge this.

"We urge the United States not to project its hegemonic logic onto China or view China-U.S. relations through an outdated Cold War mentality, and not to contain and suppress China under the guise of strategic competition," Guo said.

He added that the United States should stop conniving and supporting "Taiwan independence" separatist forces in any form, and cease hyping up the "China threat" narrative. Instead, it should take concrete actions to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)