Philippines' defense cooperation should not harm third parties: FM spokesperson

(People's Daily App) 16:44, March 26, 2025

Any defense or security cooperation between the Philippines and other countries should not target any third party or harm a third party's interests, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

