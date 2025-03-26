Philippines' defense, security cooperation should not target, harm any third party: FM spokesperson
BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Any defense or security cooperation between the Philippines and other countries should not target any third party or harm a third party's interests, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.
Guo made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to a related query.
China has made clear its position more than once on the military cooperation between the Philippines and the United States, said Guo, noting that any defense or security cooperation between the Philippines and other countries should not target any third party or harm a third party's interests, still less threaten regional peace or escalate tensions in the region.
Facts have repeatedly proven that nothing good could come out of opening the door to a predator, and those who willingly serve as chess pieces will be deserted in the end, the spokesperson said.
"Our message to some in the Philippines: stop serving as other countries' mouthpiece and no more stunt for personal political agenda," said Guo.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese home appliance giant Haier hosts its dealer convention in Philippines
- Philippine moves to create frictions in South China Sea are "shadow play" to smear China: FM
- China, Philippines hold 10th BCM meeting on South China Sea
- China again urges Philippines to withdraw U.S. missile system
- China urges the Philippines to pull out Typhon missile system as publicly pledged
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.