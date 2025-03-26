Philippines' defense, security cooperation should not target, harm any third party: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:52, March 26, 2025

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Any defense or security cooperation between the Philippines and other countries should not target any third party or harm a third party's interests, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

Guo made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to a related query.

China has made clear its position more than once on the military cooperation between the Philippines and the United States, said Guo, noting that any defense or security cooperation between the Philippines and other countries should not target any third party or harm a third party's interests, still less threaten regional peace or escalate tensions in the region.

Facts have repeatedly proven that nothing good could come out of opening the door to a predator, and those who willingly serve as chess pieces will be deserted in the end, the spokesperson said.

"Our message to some in the Philippines: stop serving as other countries' mouthpiece and no more stunt for personal political agenda," said Guo.

