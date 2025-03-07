Philippine moves to create frictions in South China Sea are "shadow play" to smear China: FM
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines' moves to create frictions in the South China Sea are just "shadow play" to smear China, with the screenplay written by external forces and the show livestreamed by Western media, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.
Infringement and provocation will backfire and those acting as others' chess pieces are bound to be discarded, Wang told reporters at a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing session of the national legislature.
To realize good neighborliness, lasting peace and security in the South China Sea, one needs trust and also rules. The key is to implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) and develop a sound Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC), said Wang.
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Philippines hold 10th BCM meeting on South China Sea
- China again urges Philippines to withdraw U.S. missile system
- China urges the Philippines to pull out Typhon missile system as publicly pledged
- China urges Philippines to immediately stop infringement, provocation at Huangyan Dao
- Philippines urged to stop infringement, provocations in China's territorial sea
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.