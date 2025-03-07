Philippine moves to create frictions in South China Sea are "shadow play" to smear China: FM

Xinhua) 13:29, March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines' moves to create frictions in the South China Sea are just "shadow play" to smear China, with the screenplay written by external forces and the show livestreamed by Western media, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Infringement and provocation will backfire and those acting as others' chess pieces are bound to be discarded, Wang told reporters at a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing session of the national legislature.

To realize good neighborliness, lasting peace and security in the South China Sea, one needs trust and also rules. The key is to implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) and develop a sound Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC), said Wang.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)