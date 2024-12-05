Philippines urged to stop infringement, provocations in China's territorial sea

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China calls on the Philippines to stop infringement activities and provocations at once and not to challenge China's firm resolve to defend its lawful rights and interests, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said here on Wednesday.

Lin made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding a claim by the Philippines saying that the China Coast Guard fired water cannon at a Philippine vessel.

Huangyan Dao has always been China's territory, Lin said, noting the Philippines sent Coast Guard and official vessels there and tried to intrude into China's territorial sea surrounding Huangyan Dao.

"In response, China did what was necessary to protect our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in accordance with the law. The measures are justified, lawful, professional and restrained," said Lin.

