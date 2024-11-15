China urges Philippines to withdraw missile system

(People's Daily App) 14:39, November 15, 2024

China urged the Philippines on Thursday to heed the call from regional countries and their peoples, correct its wrongdoings as soon as possible, and quickly withdraw the Typhon missile system as publicly pledged. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing made the statement on November 14, urging the Philippines to "stop moving further down the wrong path."

