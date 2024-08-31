Commentary: Philippines is the true troublemaker in South China Sea

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Illegally intruding into China's territories in the South China Sea while portraying itself as the victim, the Philippines is perfectly employing the age-old tactic of the thief crying "stop thief!"

In April this year, the Philippines illegally anchored a coast guard ship, MRRV-9701, at Xianbin Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao. Since August 19, Philippine coast guard ships have repeatedly intruded into adjacent waters of Xianbin Jiao in attempts to re-supply materials to MRRV-9701, and have deliberately taken dangerous maneuvers to ram China Coast Guard vessels.

Thereafter, Philippine authorities initiated a propaganda blitz, accusing China of blocking a "humanitarian mission" to re-supply the MRRV-9701. In reality, the advanced Philippine ship is fully operational and can leave Xianbin Jiao for re-supply at any time.

The truth is that the Philippines has repeatedly infringed on China's sovereignty. Twenty-five years ago, it illegally grounded the military vessel BRP Sierra Madre at Ren'ai Jiao, part of China's Nansha Qundao. Since then, the Philippines has consistently provoked China by sending vessels to engage in dangerous maneuvers against Chinese law enforcement. It is the Philippines, not China, that has deliberately breached the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties (DOC) in the South China Sea.

Besides, the Philippines has also attempted to involve third-party forces in the South China Sea, escalating tensions in the region.

These brazen actions unequivocally reveal the Philippines as the true troublemaker and lawbreaker in the South China Sea. Clearly, Manila's intent to re-supply its anchored ship at Xianbin Jiao is part of a long-term strategy to assert control over the reef, in an apparent attempt to repeat its old trick at Ren'ai Jiao.

The Philippines' actions not only violate international law but also jeopardize regional stability. The Philippines has no legitimate basis for anchoring a ship in Chinese territory. Xianbin Jiao is neither within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone nor its continental shelf. The so-called South China Sea arbitration ruling, on which the Philippines bases its maritime claim, is illegal, null and void.

The Philippines has also been a major saboteur of the marine environment in the South China Sea. The intentional grounding of the military vessel BRP Sierra Madre at Ren'ai Jiao has caused significant damage to the coral reef ecosystem in the area.

China holds legitimate sovereignty and jurisdiction over these reefs, and its actions in the region are in line with international law.

China has consistently prioritized resolving such disputes through negotiation and consultation to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea. However, the Philippines has exploited this goodwill, repeatedly stirring up trouble in the region.

Although China has shown restraint, its tolerance is not infinite. The Philippines should not underestimate China's resolve to protect its territory and sovereignty. International law and agreements between both sides and regional countries do not condone the Philippines' arbitrary actions that disrupt peace and order in the region. Ignoring China's determination to safeguard its sovereignty will only bring disgrace to the provocateur itself.

China-Philippine relations are certainly at a critical crossroads. The Philippine government should reconsider its actions in the South China Sea, as they could endanger cooperation across various fields and lead to unpredictable consequences.

The only viable course of action for the Philippines is to remove relevant vessels from Chinese territory. It is imperative for policymakers in Manila to make a sensible decision.

